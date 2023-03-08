PRCIT identifies man injured in Feb. 14 police shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released the name of a man that Tucson police wounded in a Feb. 14 shooting.

According to the report, police responded to 911 calls from mental health professionals speaking with Jacques Taylor, who was talking about ending his life and said he was armed. The mental health professionals said they heard a gunshot during the call.

Police responded to the 6900 block of East Calle Jupiter, near Kolb and 29th Street and found Taylor holding a gun.

A sergeant told Taylor to put the gun down, but Taylor disobeyed and walked into the street with the gun.

An officer with a rifle shot Taylor, who was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The PRCIT and Oro Valley police are investigating the shooting. TPD is conducting its own investigation.

----