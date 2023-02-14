Police: Officer-involved shooting near Kolb, 29th Street Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to an officer-involved shooting at Kolb and 29th Street Tuesday.
🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 14, 2023
An investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in the area S Kolb Rd & E 29th St.
Details are limited. Media staging area will be on the NE corner of Kolb Rd & Golf Links Rd. Unknown ETA for briefing. pic.twitter.com/ldJzYz7I1W
Police advised drivers to avoid the area. Craycroft and Broadway worked as alternates.
