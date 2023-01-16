Watch Now
Police: Pedestrian injured by car near Broadway and Wilmot

A vehicle hit a pedestrian near Broadway and Wilmot Monday morning. Tucson police say the pedestrian was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Photo courtesy Google Earth.
Posted at 7:29 AM, Jan 16, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A vehicle hit a pedestrian near Broadway and Wilmot Monday morning.

Tucson police say the pedestrian was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound Broadway was briefly closed.

