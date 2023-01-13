Watch Now
Police: Motorcycle wreck shuts down 22nd Street and Wilmot Friday

Tucson police shut down the intersection of Wilmot Road and 22nd Street Friday due to a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Jon Perra
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 12:01:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down the intersection of Wilmot Road and 22nd Street Friday due to a wreck involving a motorcycle.

Police said Friday the intersection would be shut down for several hours.

Craycroft and Broadway worked as alternates.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

