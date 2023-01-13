Police: Motorcycle wreck shuts down 22nd Street and Wilmot Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police shut down the intersection of Wilmot Road and 22nd Street Friday due to a wreck involving a motorcycle.
Police said Friday the intersection would be shut down for several hours.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) January 13, 2023
Officers from @OperationsEast are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle. The intersection of N. Wilmot Rd. & E. 22nd St. will be shut down for the next several hours.
Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/DfNw5yCqL3
Craycroft and Broadway worked as alternates.
