Police arrest two in connection with July pizzeria assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have arrested two people involved in an attack on a pizzeria employee in July.

Officers say they took 21-year-old Daniel Alonso Silvas-Rodriguez and a 39-year-old woman into custody for their connection with the assault at Little Caesar's at 5447 E. 22nd Street.

Silvas-Rodriguez faces an aggravated assault charge and booked into Pima County Jail.

Police confirm the woman was cited for misdemeanor charges and released.

The employee was hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack.

RELATED: Police look for two people who assaulted pizzeria employee