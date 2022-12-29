Watch Now
Police arrest two in connection with July pizzeria assault

Tucson police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Alonso Silvas-Rodriguez and a 39-year-old woman in connection with the assault at Little Caesar's at 5447 E. 22nd Street. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 12:05:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police have arrested two people involved in an attack on a pizzeria employee in July.

Officers say they took 21-year-old Daniel Alonso Silvas-Rodriguez and a 39-year-old woman into custody for their connection with the assault at Little Caesar's at 5447 E. 22nd Street.

Silvas-Rodriguez faces an aggravated assault charge and booked into Pima County Jail.

Police confirm the woman was cited for misdemeanor charges and released.

The employee was hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack.

