Police look for two people who assaulted pizzeria employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for two people who allegedly committed an assault at a pizzeria in July.
Tucson police say a man and woman entered the Little Caesars at 5447 E. 22nd Street and assaulted an employee.
🚨CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE SUSPECTS?🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 27, 2022
Detectives are hoping to identify the two pictured suspects. Back in July, the pair entered Little Caesar's near 22nd St. & S. Craycroft Rd. and assaulted an employee.
Anyone w/info is asked to call 88-CRIME. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/r2ntugmeyr
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.