Police look for two people who assaulted pizzeria employee

TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 14:58:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for two people who allegedly committed an assault at a pizzeria in July.

Tucson police say a man and woman entered the Little Caesars at 5447 E. 22nd Street and assaulted an employee.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
