Police look for two people who assaulted pizzeria employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are looking for two people who allegedly committed an assault at a pizzeria in July.

Tucson police say a man and woman entered the Little Caesars at 5447 E. 22nd Street and assaulted an employee.

🚨CAN YOU IDENTIFY THESE SUSPECTS?🚨



Detectives are hoping to identify the two pictured suspects. Back in July, the pair entered Little Caesar's near 22nd St. & S. Craycroft Rd. and assaulted an employee.



Anyone w/info is asked to call 88-CRIME. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/r2ntugmeyr — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) September 27, 2022

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

