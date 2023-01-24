Nash Elementary School students receive six free books each

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in September, KGUN 9 asked the Southern Arizona community to support our annual 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign as part of our monthly Giving Project.

Monday, that generous support paid off in the form of six free books for each student at Nash Elementary School in the Amphi School District.

"You're not only helping our students, you're helping our community," said Nash Principal Dr. Laura Beccera. "We had one student selecting books for his siblings and he's not only thinking about himself he's thinking about his family, and this is the type of students that we have."

Representatives from the school tell KGUN 9 that most of the school's population, made up of about 300 students, come from low-income neighborhoods. They say some of the students don't have books of their own at home.

This year's fundraising drive was able to raise enough money to get 1,822 books for the students and the school.

If you would like to support future book donations and childhood literacy, KGUN 9's 'If You Give A Child A Book' accepts year-round donations at our website.

The proceeds collected from new donations will go toward next year's school.