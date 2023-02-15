Multiple crashes on I-10 Wednesday morning; I-10 remains closed near Kolb and Rita Roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A number of crashes along I-10 this morning are adding to the backup in an already-dangerous traffic situation that began Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, a serious crash near I-10 and Wilmot involving three tractor trailers and a van has left two people dead. Two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is being diverted from I-10 in that area due to an earlier crash at Craycroft Road.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED near Tucson.



The closure is due to a crash at Craycroft Road. Traffic is being taken off at Craycroft.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#I10 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/3T9PaJokfj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 15, 2023

ADOT closed I-10 in both directions around Kolb and Rita Roads Tuesday afternoon, after an overturned semi-truck resulted in a nitric acid spill in the median.

Wednesday morning, a shelter-in-place remains in effect for the area around the spill—this is a larger radius than the initial one-mile shelter-in-place radius when the spill initially occurred Tuesday:

Arizona Department of Public Safety Shelter-in-place in effect Wednesday morning following a nitric acid spill on I-10.

