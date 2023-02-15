Watch Now
Multiple crashes on I-10 Wednesday morning; I-10 remains closed near Kolb and Rita Roads

ADOT_craycroft.png
Arizona Department of Education
Posted at 10:19 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:19:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A number of crashes along I-10 this morning are adding to the backup in an already-dangerous traffic situation that began Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, a serious crash near I-10 and Wilmot involving three tractor trailers and a van has left two people dead. Two others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Arizona Department of Transportation says traffic is being diverted from I-10 in that area due to an earlier crash at Craycroft Road.

ADOT closed I-10 in both directions around Kolb and Rita Roads Tuesday afternoon, after an overturned semi-truck resulted in a nitric acid spill in the median.

Wednesday morning, a shelter-in-place remains in effect for the area around the spill—this is a larger radius than the initial one-mile shelter-in-place radius when the spill initially occurred Tuesday:

DPS_radius.png
Shelter-in-place in effect Wednesday morning following a nitric acid spill on I-10.

----

Tucson, AZ News

