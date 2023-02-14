I-10 closed near South Kolb Road due to crash

Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 are closed near South Kolb Road due to a crash that occurred around 3 p.m.

Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid the closure and related delays.

ADOT says there is no estimated time that the lanes will re-open.

Visit the ADOT traffic map or dial 511 on the latest.

