I-10 closed near South Kolb Road due to crash

Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 are closed near South Kolb Road due to a crash that occurred around 3 p.m.
Drivers should find alternate routes to avoid the closure and related delays.
ADOT says there is no estimated time that the lanes will re-open.
Visit the ADOT traffic map or dial 511 on the latest.
