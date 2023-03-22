Golder Ranch Fire Captain dies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire Captain/Paramedic Randall Watts died unexpectedly at age 46 Tuesday, the department said.

Watts had served with the department since August 2002 and had been Captain since 2014. He served on the Technical Rescue Team and took part in the Labor Management Group.

He was married with six children. Watts received the Firefighter of the Year award in 2013 through Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge No. 2815.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

“Captain Watts was an exceptional fire service leader, EMS professional but, most importantly, was eternally dedicated to his family," said Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer, in a statement. "Our hearts are broken at his unexpected loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our GRFD fire family as we grieve his loss.”