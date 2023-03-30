Compass HS evacuated Thursday after threat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Compass High School was evacuated Thursday due to a threat.

Students were evacuated from the charter school's campus, at 8250 E. 22nd Street, after noon, said Kerk Ferguson, Compass HS Superintendent.

Police searched the school after it was evacuated, Ferguson said. Tucson police told KGUN 9 the threat did not appear to be credible.

Classes ended for the day, and kids could take public transportation home or be picked up by parents.

