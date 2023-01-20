Arizona Lottery shuts down prize redemptions, ticket sales due to software problem

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Lottery has halted ticket sales and prize redemptions due to a service outage.

According to the organization, Arizona Operator Scientific Games suffered an outage Thursday. A software update caused the system to crash. Arizona Lottery is working to try to get the system running again.

There is no timetable for service to resume.

”We apologize to our lottery players, our retailer partners and lottery’s beneficiary community,” said Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar, in a statement. “Protecting the integrity of the Lottery’s games is paramount to our operations. We are working diligently to bring our games back online as quickly and reliably as possible while keeping our players, retailers and beneficiaries top of mind.”

