2 arrested in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has arrested two people in connection to the shooting of 21-year-old Jada Thompson in late December of last year.
After an investigation detectives identified 21-year-old Cameron Patrick Griffith and 20-year-old Jamie Moniq Moore as possible suspects.
According to TPD after interviews and executing a search warrant on Griffith and Moore's vehicles, they were both charged with 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault/Drive-by Shooting.
Griffith and Moore were booked into Pima County Jail and held on a $1,000,000 bond each.
