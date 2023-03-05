2 arrested in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has arrested two people in connection to the shooting of 21-year-old Jada Thompson in late December of last year.

After an investigation detectives identified 21-year-old Cameron Patrick Griffith and 20-year-old Jamie Moniq Moore as possible suspects.

According to TPD after interviews and executing a search warrant on Griffith and Moore's vehicles, they were both charged with 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault/Drive-by Shooting.

Griffith and Moore were booked into Pima County Jail and held on a $1,000,000 bond each.

