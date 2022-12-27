Shooting on Christmas Eve leaves one dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department heard of a shooting near North Swan Road and East Speedway Boulevard. Officers say it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A 21-year-old woman identified as Jada Thompson showed up at the Tucson Medical Center with life-threatening injuries from wounds.

She was then transported to Banner University Medical Center in critical condition.

According to TPD, Thompson was going north on North Swan Road when the incident with another driver happened.

Apparently, the driver of the other car fired at Thompson's car, hitting her.

There are no suspects in custody.

On Sunday, the TPD was notified of Thompson's passing. Her family was notified.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.