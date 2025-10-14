Tucson woman shares her battle with breast cancer: a story of strength, support and survival

TUCSON, Ariz. — From the moment Jennifer Volpe was diagnosed with breast cancer, she became a survivor— a title given to her by support group Tucson Cancer Conquerors.

"It's kind of strange because you don't know if you're going to make it yet or not, but I'm still here, so I guess I'm a survivor," Volpe said.

Now four months cancer-free, she credits her support system—including Tucson Cancer Conquerors—with getting her through the past year of treatment.

"People have just been incredible. I don't know what I'd do without my neighbors, my friends, my coworkers," Volpe said.

Jennifer's diagnosis came as a surprise. With no history of cancer on either side of her family, she never expected to face this battle.

"You're in disbelief, you just can't even believe it," Volpe said.

"No breast cancer, nothing… I've looked at like where you can fill out little quizzes 'what's the likelihood of you getting breast cancer and it's like one percent… So, I'm the one percent lucky one I guess," Volpe said.

She was fortunate the cancer was caught early thanks to an annual mammogram, but the road ahead was challenging.

"Everybody tries to tell you 'be strong, you're so positive, you're so this' but there are days where you just aren't. It's a struggle," Volpe said.

After five months of chemotherapy and shots every three weeks, the struggle paid off. She was declared cancer-free.

"Of course I cried, my mom was crying… You know, it's such a relief because not everyone's so lucky," Volpe said.

Treatment isn't completely over. Jennifer finished radiation in August and just started hormone blockers, which she'll take for five years.

"I can put on a good face, but this is still really hard for me… I still can't believe that I had cancer, and I'm just wondering what my new normal is going to be," Volpe said.

As Volpe searches for her new normal, she's passing on advice to other new survivors, telling them to find their own support team. For everyone else, she emphasizes the importance of getting yearly mammograms because a lot can change in a year.

If you're interested in scheduling an annual mammogram—which the Centers for Disease Control recommends women aged 50 to 74 get twice a year—there are a few places around Southern Arizona.



