Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson to name music hall for native daughter Linda Ronstadt

Tucson Music Hall Ronstadt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
FILE - Singer and activist Linda Ronstadt, an Arizona resident, applauds a speaker as she attends a news conference at the Arizona Capitol, Thursday, April 29, 2010, in Phoenix. The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning superstar. Mayor Regina Romero announced the change on Friday, March 18, 2022. Ronstadt was one of the top performers of the 1970s and a popular singer well into the 21st century. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Tucson Music Hall Ronstadt
Posted at 5:22 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 20:22:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of Linda Ronstadt, a southern Arizona native who went on to become a Grammy-winning superstar.

Mayor Regina Romero announced the change on Friday.

Ronstadt was one of the top performers of the 1970s and a popular singer well into the 21st century.

She collected nearly a dozen Grammys during an eclectic career that spanned genres ranging from rock to Mexican ranchera before Parkinson's disease robbed her of her voice.

She was influenced by the Mexican music she grew up listening to as a child in Tucson.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY