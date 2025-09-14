Tucson teen phenom making waves on Steph Curry's UNDERRATED Golf Tour

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At just 15 years old, Tucson's Alex "AJ" Ramos is already one of the brightest young names in golf.

What started as an interest at age eight has turned into a career path that's taken him across the country, and even onto a tour founded by NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

"I'm extremely grateful for the lessons that it taught me," Ramos said. "And the people that they have there teaching us how to be a better person on the course and off the course."

Ramos, only a sophomore at Catalina Foothills High School, has spent his summer competing on Curry's UNDERRATED Golf Tour.

The tour was created to give student-athletes from diverse backgrounds more access to top competition and college exposure.

For Ramos, it's also been about proving himself against some of the nation's best.

"I have more confidence in myself and I know that I can compete at any level," Ramos said.

Last year, he made national headlines when he shot a record-breaking 59 at Starfire Golf Club in Scottsdale, becoming the first junior golfer in Arizona history to break 60.

He followed it up with five Junior Golf Association of Arizona titles in 2024 and appearances in some of the country's top junior tournaments.

Even with all the travel, Ramos has kept his grades spotless, never dipping below an A.

But the experience, he says, taught him lessons that stretch beyond the course: discipline, patience, and how to perform under pressure.

Next year, Ramos has already automatically qualified to return to the UNDERRATED Tour thanks to his strong performance this summer.

His goal? To go even further and secure a spot in the Curry Cup, the tour's championship event held at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

And while national competition is calling, Ramos hasn't forgotten about home.

The teenager is just as focused on high school golf, where he hopes to bring a championship back to southern Arizona.

