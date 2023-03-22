Tucson Starbucks workers set to strike Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Workers at the Starbucks located near the intersection of University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue are scheduled to strike today. It is part of a national effort involving over 100 Starbucks stores and more than 2,000 workers.

The movement is scheduled just one day before the company's annual shareholder meeting. It comes due to rising controversy over Starbucks' perceived anti-union actions.

Ivan Modesto works at the University and Euclid location, sharing why he is taking part in the demonstration:

"Our store is going on strike today in solidarity with stores across the country to protest Starbucks’ inability to negotiate a contract with our union and their anti-union strategy."

The strike, led by the Starbucks Workers United organizers, will take place from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. outside the University and Euclid location. Business operations will likely be affected during that time.

Next week, former Starbucks CEO Howard Shultz is scheduled to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions regarding claims of illegal union-busting.

Since December 2021 over 7,500 Starbucks workers have organized at over 290 stores around the country, fighting for better working conditions. In that same time frame, the National Labor Relations Board has sent out over 80 official complaints against the company, which includes more than 1,400 labor law violation claims.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Tucson Starbucks Workers strike over unfair labor practices

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

