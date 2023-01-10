Tucson Starbucks workers strike over unfair labor practices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starbucks workers employed at the North Euclid Avenue and East University Boulevard location are going on strike over unfair labor practices.

They're claiming Starbucks discriminatorily denies workers benefit improvements at stores which haven't formed unions yet.

“We are striking to bring attention to Starbucks' ongoing unfair labor practices, and its continued union-busting activities to discourage unionization,” shared Ivan Modesto, barista at the Euclid and University location.

Ivan Modesto

He tells KGUN 9 the workers are striking all day Tuesday from 5 a.m. till 9 p.m.

“If Starbucks truly wants us to believe that our workplace is a collaborative effort between its “partners” and corporate, it should have no problem in doing its duty and allowing us to unionize without fear of retaliation," added Modesto.

Starbucks workers recently held a three-day strike across the country in response to company headquarters closing union stores. In total, workers have held more than 330 strikes.

Melissa Palominos with the Western States Regional Joint Board, Workers United-SEIU tells KGUN 9 Starbucks has become one of the worst federal labor law violators.

"The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has now issued over 45 official Complaints encompassing over 900 alleged violations of federal labor law, making Starbucks one of the worst violators of federal labor law in modern U.S. history," she said.

According to Palominos, over 270 Starbucks locations have successfully unionized, while over 300 have filed for union elections.