Tucson salon temporarily closes after a car crashes into their entrance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shooting near Broadway and Country Club Rd. led to a car crashing into a salon on Monday.

White File Salon owner, Nguyen Le, told KGUN9 he was sitting near the front door of his salon doing a client’s nails when he heard a gunshot.

He said he had a gut feeling and grabbed his client, running away from something he never imagined.

Shattered windows, fallen brick and ruined nail products are just a couple of the items damaged.

“I saw someone slumped over and then a second or two after that, their head was kind of swaying back and forth,” said Le.

Tucson Police said a fight near the salon resulted in a physical altercation and then shots were fired. The driver of the car was found with gunshot wounds. According to TPD, he is in the hospital in critical condition.

TPD said the suspect was detained.

Jennifer Otero and her son were in the salon lobby just minutes before the crash.

“He was like, ‘you are so lucky that you had just left’,” said Otero.

Otero said her son was playing with a toy car on the window while he waited for her to finish getting her nails done.

“It would have not been a good outcome if I would have been there a few minutes later, longer,” said Otero.

Le said in this case, the timing was everything.

“The second I got up; it was that second maybe two seconds later that that car came,” Le said.

He said he’s glad he trusted his instinct to run away from the entrance with his client and that none of his customers were hurt.

Le plans on replacing all his products in fear of glass contamination and safety concerns. He hopes to open back up within the next two weeks.