Local business roping in money during Rodeo week

TUCSON, Ariz. - If you're heading to La Fiesta de los Vaqueros make sure you put on your cowboy or cowgirl best!

KGUN 9 News took a trip to Boot Barn on near Broadway and Wilmot, 6701 E. Broadway.

General Manager Debbie Gallagher says, "our rodeo is like our second Christmas - people come in that are getting ready for the Rodeo or sometimes they want the deals that are going on."

Boot Barn has boots, hats, shirts, jeans, and accessories - with two looks in particular, the traditional or festival look.

"A lot of people will start with the boots and hats, and everything in between sometimes they have it -those two items will top off any outfit."

RELATED

Bull riding competition at the Tucson Rodeo

Annual La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo begins

Tucson Rodeo kicks off its final weekend