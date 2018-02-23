Tucson Rodeo kicks off it's final weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. - The 93rd annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros kicks off it's final weekend and it's expected to be filled with lots of family fun.

More than 90 year ago, the event began with just a few days, but has since expanded to nine days. Rodeo organizers believe Saturday and Sunday are expect to be the biggest and busiest days. They are expecting more than seven thousand people each day during the weekend., with Sunday being the busiest, with a close to a sell out crowd. to see the top 15 come back and watch compete is great feeling. To me I almost feel like this is the real weekend, I know its not at al but its cool place to be.Get the best seat you can



Here's a calendar of events:

Friday, February 23

TUCSON RODEO, FOURTH PERFORMANCE



11 a.m. - gates open

NOON - Coors Barn opens - enjoy live feed of the Tucson Rodeo*

12:30 p.m. RAM Mutton Bustin' and Justin Junior Rodeo

2 - 4:30 p.m. ProRodeo Competition

4 - 8 p.m. Coors Barn Dance - $5 online or at the door; patrons under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; kids under 13 free.

*Access with purchase of a rodeo ticket plus $5 per person; includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.



Saturday, February 24

TUCSON RODEO, FIFTH PERFORMANCE

11 a.m. - gates open

NOON - Coors Barn opens - enjoy live feed of the Tucson Rodeo*

12:30 p.m. RAM Mutton Bustin' and Justin Junior Rodeo

2 - 4:30 p.m. ProRodeo Competition

4 - 8 p.m. Coors Barn Dance - $5 online or at the door; patrons under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; kids under 13 free.

*Access with purchase of a rodeo ticket plus $5 per person; includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.

Sunday, February 25

TUCSON RODEO FINALS

11 a.m. - gates open

NOON - Coors Barn opens - enjoy live feed of the Tucson Rodeo*

12:30 p.m. RAM Mutton Bustin' and Justin Junior Rodeo

2 - 4:30 p.m. ProRodeo Competition

4 - 8 p.m. Coors Barn Dance - $5 online or at the door; patrons under 21 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; kids under 13 free.

*Access with purchase of a rodeo ticket plus $5 per person; includes admission to after-rodeo Coors Barn Dance.