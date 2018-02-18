Annual La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo begins

TUCSON (KGUN 9-TV) - The 93rd year of the Annual La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo began Saturday and hundreds of people rushed through the gates.

Chairman of the Rodeo, Jose Calderon, says some of the reasons why the rodeo has been so successful over the years is because of its authenticity and remaining a family-friendly event.

"We want to keep that rich history in it of course and that's so important to us."

Calderon says every year the rodeo rakes in $17,000,00 to the Tucson economy.

Even though the event has been going on for decades, Calderon invites anyone who has never attended to come out and enjoy the day.

The rodeo opens its gates every morning at 11 and will continue for the next week.