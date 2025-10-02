Tucson Roadrunners skate into their 10th season

TUCSON, Arizona — The Tucson Roadrunners are hitting the ice for their 10th year in the American Hockey League, and this season already feels different.

"I think Arizona is a hockey state and in a small little town like Tucson, I think they bring the juice," Roadrunners Forward Sam Lipkin said.

For the second time since they arrived in 2016, the Roadrunners stand as Arizona's only professional hockey team. With their NHL affiliate relocating to Utah last season, Tucson is now the lone hub for pro hockey in the desert.

"Being the only team in town is nice, and I think that everyone appreciates still having some hockey in Arizona," Kevin Connauton said.

Connauton, a veteran assistant caption for the Roadrunners, who has played 16 seasons across the NHL and AHL, also added that Tucson has given him something unique late in his career.

"It's always cool being a part of those milestone rosters," Connauton said. "Everyone's really excited to get going."

As the puck drops on season 10 in Ontario, California on Oct 10, the Roadrunners are embracing the moment and the fans who have carried them through a decade in the desert.

