TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Nearly five thousand Tucson area students will enjoy a Roadrunners hockey game Wednesday morning.

It is part of the annual "School Day Game."

The game is a partnership between the Roadrunners and the Pima County Schools Superintendent's Office.

The game is a sellout, the first for the Roadrunners this season.

Tucson will host San Diego at 10 a.m.

The Roadrunners are in first place in the American Hockey League's Pacific Division.