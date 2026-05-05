Tucson revokes water access for Project Blue contractor, seeks water credits

The City of Tucson has formally ordered developers tied to Project Blue to stop using Tucson’s water supply after learning water was hauled from the city’s system to the proposed data center site south of Tucson for dust control.

In a letter to developers, city officials said Tucson Water revoked a construction water meter obtained by contractor Ames Construction, effective April 24, after being alerted that water from Tucson’s system was being transported to the Project Blue site near South Houghton Road.

The letter said the use of Tucson water directly contradicts the mayor and council’s unanimous decision to reject any involvement with, or support for, the proposed Project Blue data center development.

Officials emphasized that Tucson will not provide “any city resource,” including its water supply, for the project’s construction or operation.

The city is also demanding restitution, asking Project Blue’s developers to transfer 2 acre-feet of water credits to Tucson Water at no cost in order to replace the amount used.