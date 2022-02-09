Watch
Tucson rental prices on the rise, still 36% less than national average

<p>A view of the skyline in Tucson, Arizona.</p>
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 09, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to RentCafe.com, average apartment rental prices in Tucson are 36% less than the national average.

Though it's under the country's average of $1,572; the rate of rising Tucson apartment prices is noteworthy.

In November 2019, the average apartment in Tucson was around $900. By November 2020, it increased by just over 8% to about $975.

However, from then to October 2021, prices rose almost 18% to $1,150. This increase is more than double compared to the year prior.

Looking at neighborhoods more closely, the cost of living in Tucson's most expensive areas (Belmont Reserve - Bridlewood West, Continental Reserve and Ranch Estates Of Sunset Hills) is 51% higher than Tucson's average at $1,734.

As opposed to the least expensive neighborhoods (Drexel - Alvernon, Cherry Avenue and Mortimore) where costs are 31% less than Tucson's average at $796; the difference between living in the Sunset Hills versus Mortimore is 118% more.

Mayor Regina Romero has made it a key priority to ensure housing affordability.

"To ensure all Tucsonans have a safe and affordable roof over their heads, we need to build and preserve a broad array of housing options through a diverse range of policy and funding initiatives," she shared in a letter. "Equitable housing solutions are vital to achieving overarching city goals like climate resiliency, racial justice and community safety."

Anyone interested in learning more about the mayor's plans may do so by reading her Housing Affordability Strategy for Tucson.

