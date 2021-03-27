Tucson Rabbi expects larger Passover celebrations this year

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Saturday night.

Celebrations traditionally begin with a large meal called a Seder, served on the first night.

One Tucson Rabbi says he expects larger celebrations this year than in 2020.

Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin tells KGUN 9 last year he saw food orders for one or two people, this year he's seeing orders for meals that would feed five to 12 people.

"People are feeling a bit more comfortable and a bit more safe in gathering with people that they're familiar with and are close with," Said Rabbi Ceitlin of Chabad Tucson. "And I think that's a very encouraging sign that we're slowly breaking out of this year of isolation that has brought so much anguish to people's lives."

Passover celebrates the Hebrew's freedom from slavery in Egypt.

This year, Rabbi Ceitlin says he hopes people find freedom from COVID-19.