Tucson Pride Parade Friday night -- what to know if headed downtown

The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility wants drivers to know about planned road closures on Friday, September 29th.

The closures will go into effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. while the Tucson Pride Parade is underway.

According to DTM, the following roads will be closed during the aforementioned 5-hour window:



Sixth Avenue from 12th Street to 15th Street

Stone Avenue from 15th Street to Ochoa Street

12th Street from Scott Avenue to Fifth Avenue

13th Street/McCormick Street from Stone Avenue to Fifth Avenue

14th Street from Stone Avenue to Fifth Avenue

15th Street from Stone Avenue to Fifth Avenue

Scott Avenue from McCormick Street to Ochoa Street

Arizona Avenue from 13th Street to 15th Street

5th Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street

Those planning on walking around or bicycling in the area are advised to proceed with caution.

The Tucson Pride Parade will begin at 7:30 p.m.

