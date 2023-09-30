Everything you need to know about Tucson Pride 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Pride Festival weekend kicks off Friday, Sept. 29 with a 2023 Tucson Pride Paraderunning from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park.
The Pride Festival 2023 is Saturday September 30 from 12pm - 10pm at Reid Park.
Tucson Pride President and Festival Director Jeff Fulgham emphasized that the goal of the events is to have fun while creating a safe space.
“This is the best place for anybody that is part of the LGBT family to come together so they can be themselves – a nice safe place,” Fulgham shared.
The festival will have food, drinks and a community stage. There are over 90 vendors and seven food trucks planned.
“We really encourage everybody to drink a lot of water. So, all of our vendors, we are providing water to them to hand out for free," Fulgham explained. "And then we have a beer sponsor, a liquor sponsor, we have a lot so everyone can have fun.”
Tucson Pride was founded in 1977 – and is the longest established LGBTQ+ organization in Arizona.
“It’s a lot of fun to see everybody smile, have fun and enjoy the local talent that we have – to see everyone’s special skills and all of that part. To enjoy the good food and just all of the people that are going to be here, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Tickets for Saturday, Sept. 30th’s festival are available online or in-person, with a discount given for non-perishable food donations.
