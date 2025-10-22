Tucson Pride moves 2025 parade and festival to February 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's oldest LGBTQIA+ organization announced it will reschedule its annual celebration to ensure a full parade and festival can take place together.

Tucson Pride will move its 2025 parade and festival from Nov. 22, 2025, to Feb. 21, 2026, the organization announced Monday.

The decision comes after several logistical and financial challenges that would have prevented the full celebration from taking place as originally planned.

"This move isn't just about changing dates—it's about ensuring Pride's long-term sustainability," said Jeff Fulgham, Tucson Pride Board President. "By moving to February, we're creating the time and stability needed to deliver a celebration that reflects the strength and joy of Tucson's LGBTQIA+ community."

The November date conflicted with El Tour de Tucson, one of the city's largest annual events. Both events require extensive road closures and public safety staffing, which meant Tucson Pride could not secure a parade permit for that weekend.

Rather than hold a festival without a parade, the organization chose to move the entire event to February so both components could take place together.

The organization also faced financial challenges from last year's record-breaking heatwave, which reduced attendance and revenue, leaving Tucson Pride with debt. An incoming bequest is helping resolve those financial issues.

Administrative challenges also played a role in the decision. Missed filings from 2021-2022 temporarily suspended Tucson Pride's nonprofit status, though a CPA firm is finalizing the paperwork and reinstatement is expected soon.

During this time, the organization informed sponsors, vendors and donors of its status. Tucson Pride is exploring a temporary fiscal sponsorship arrangement so donations and sponsorships can continue while reinstatement is finalized.

The organization also cited nationwide declines in LGBTQIA+ sponsorships and donations that have affected local fundraising efforts.

As an all-volunteer organization, Tucson Pride is using the additional time to strengthen operations and rebuild leadership capacity.

While the full parade and festival will take place in February, Tucson Pride will still host smaller Pride-related events this November to keep the community connected.

Founded in 1977, Tucson Pride is Arizona's first LGBTQIA+ organization and produces the third-oldest Pride celebration in the United States. The organization has spent nearly five decades fostering visibility, unity and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community of Southern Arizona.

"We'll come together for smaller events this November and reunite in full force for the parade and festival on February 21, 2026," Fulgham said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.