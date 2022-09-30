Tucson Pride 2022 celebrates 45 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, Tucson Pride is bringing back the state's oldest and longest-running Pride celebration this weekend, beginning with the downtown parade the evening of Friday, Sept. 30.

The event is celebrating its 45th year. The festival attracted more than 5,000 people in 2019, the last time it was held in person. According to organizers, the annual Tucson Pride celebration had humble beginnings, starting with a picnic in the park in 1977.

This year's Friday evening parade will begin at Stone Avenue and 15th Street and head northbound to Ochoa, where the procession will head east towards the Children's Museum before terminating in front of Armory Park.

Map credit: Tucson Pride

The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The City of Tucson has announced the following street closures:

On Friday, Sept. 30, from 7-9 p.m., the following downtown streets will be closed for the Tucson Pride Parade.

🚫 Stone Ave, from 18th St to Ochoa St

🚫 6th Ave, from 18th St to 12th St



Plan ahead! Expect delays if traveling in this area. pic.twitter.com/YeHGqAen26 — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) September 30, 2022

Tucson Pride continues its '45 Years of Pride in the Desert' through the weekend, with ticketed events Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the all-day Tucson Pride Festival will be an all-day event at Reid Park, featuring musical performances throughout the day at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center:

Tickets available at TucsonPride.org

$15 for adults $5 for young adults (ages 13 - 17)

Saturday, Oct. 1

noon - 10 p.m.

Full performance lineup at the Tucson Pride Facebook page

Tucson Pride Weekend concludes with a Drag Brunch at Tucson Highwire downtown, featuring a buffet-style meal and performances by Allonna Dee, Trouble and Onika Grande.

The brunch runs from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with tickets available online. Attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

