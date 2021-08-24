Watch
'Tucson Pride Festival 2021' returns Oct. 1-3

Tucson Pride Facebook
Tucson Pride 2021
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Pride has unveiled the return of its annual festival!

The non-profit which celebrates diversity, empowerment, and acceptance will hold its weekend-long celebration Oct. 1-3.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, but the organization posted a teaser of its schedule on Monday:

  • Oct. 1: Tucson Pride Parade & Pride Block Party
  • Oct. 2: Tucson pride Festival & pride on the Plaza After Party
  • Oct. 3: Tucson Pride Brunch

Tickets to the Oct. 2 event are available for purchase, ranging from $5 to $15.

