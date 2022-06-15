LGBTQ+ community fights for visibility, inclusion during Pride Month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community are voicing concern about how the potential decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade could impact them.

Gay couples are worried the foundation of legal same-sex marriage will be called into question should the Supreme Court reverse course on the longstanding court decision that protects the right to an abortion in all 50 states.

As June is Pride Month, some LGBTQ+ individuals are using the increased visibility to focus in on larger legislative issues.

Tucson Pride President, Stephen Myers-Fulgham, says it's about making sure those who are LGBTQ+ are included in the larger community.

"What that means for us is increasing visibility of our community, obviously seeking out equitable representation in the larger community. It also means bringing attention to issues affecting our community," said Myers-Fulgham.

Upcoming Pride events in Southern Arizona:



Bisbee Pride, June 16 - 19

Pride Village - Naco Road

Friday, June 17 - noon - 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18 - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Pride Parade - Main Street

Saturday, June 18, 10 - 11 a.m.

Tucson Pride, September 30 - October 2

Pride Parade - Downtown Tucson and Armory Park

Time TBA Pride Festival - Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

Saturday, October 1, noon - 10 p.m.

