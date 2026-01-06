Tucson Police working a barricade situation in Midtown

Tucson Police are speaking with a woman who has barricaded herself in her home near South Craycroft and East 22nd Street.

TPD responded to the 800 block of South Sidney Avenue for a domestic violence call.

A woman was transported from the home and to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In response to the TPD situation, Alice Vail Middle School is in "secure mode." TUSD School Safety personnel are on campus and all students and staff are safe, according to TUSD.

Classes are continuing as normal.

More details as they come.