Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Tucson Police shoot and kill woman on the Southside

The Tucson Police Department say they responded to a 911 call about gunshots and a women yelling, later turning fatal.
Tucson Police shoots and kills woman
KGUN 9
Tucson Police shoots and kills woman
Posted
and last updated

On Monday night an officer involved shooting occurred on South Montezuma Avenue in a neighborhood on the Southside, near 29th and Alvernon. Tucson Police say they got a 911 call about a woman yelling, when someone shot a gun. When officers arrived they found the female suspect in front of a home.

While officers have not explained exactly what happened, police say they shot the woman. Officers treated her and paramedics took her to Banner University Medical Center, but she died.

This investigation is still on-going and a number of agencies will be investigating. The Tucson Police said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be leading the investigation to determine if the officer-involved shooting involved any police violations. TPD will also conduct their own separate investigation for the incident.

KGUN 9 will continue to update you on air and online when we receive more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism