Tucson Police shoot and kill woman on the Southside

On Monday night an officer involved shooting occurred on South Montezuma Avenue in a neighborhood on the Southside, near 29th and Alvernon. Tucson Police say they got a 911 call about a woman yelling, when someone shot a gun. When officers arrived they found the female suspect in front of a home.

While officers have not explained exactly what happened, police say they shot the woman. Officers treated her and paramedics took her to Banner University Medical Center, but she died.

This investigation is still on-going and a number of agencies will be investigating. The Tucson Police said the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be leading the investigation to determine if the officer-involved shooting involved any police violations. TPD will also conduct their own separate investigation for the incident.

KGUN 9 will continue to update you on air and online when we receive more information.

