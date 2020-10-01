Tucson police seek public's assistance with fatal hit and run involving child

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police are seeking assistance with a fatal hit and run that took place Wednesday evening on Broadway involving a vehicle and two children.
One child has been reported as deceased, the other has serious injuries.
Traffic is blocked in both directions from Sarnoff to Maquire.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
