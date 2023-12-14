Tucson Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are seeking information regarding an aggravated assault that occurred on Nov. 11, just before midnight, in the 4000 block of East Lifeson Place.
The victim sustained serious injuries, and the suspect's car, believed to be a Nissan or Infiniti Coupe, fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
