Tucson Police search for sex assault suspect with active warrant

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are asking the community's help to find the whereabouts of a 40-year-old man who has an active warrant related to a case from earlier this month.

In a social media post, TPD says the Adult Sexual Assault Unit is looking for Jarrod Deshawn Humphrey in connection with a case back on May 3. Police say he is known to be homeless and believed to be in the downtown and Fourth Avenue areas. He is described as being about 190 pounds and six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. Tucson Police say tips can be submitted anonymously.