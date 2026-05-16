Tucson Police search for missing, vulnerable 69-year-old man

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are asking for the community's help to find 69-year-old Armando Mesa Rivas.

According to a social media post, TPD says Rivas was last seen early Saturday morning when he walked away from his southside home near Golf Links and Wilmot and got on the bus.

Police say Rivas suffers from memory loss and confusion. Officers say a similar incident to this happened at the end of November 2025, where he was found at a nearby bus stop.

Rivas is descibed as being 5'7" and weighs 168 pounds. A further description says he has brown eyes, salt and pepper hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, light gray sweatpants and brown shoes. He does not have a cell phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.