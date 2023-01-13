Tucson Police says street racing is a city-wide issue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents from the Midvale neighborhood in Tucson met with police to discuss issues and concerns on Thursday.

A big concern brought up by multiple residents was street racing and people doing donuts in parking lots or intersections.

“We’re worried about somebody getting killed,” said Lydia and Patrick.

“There’s going to be a major accident, they’re going to end up killing somebody,” said another resident.

Besides the noise, these neighbors are concerned for their safety, both asking KGUN9 not to fully identify them in fear of retaliation.

“We had a really be spike a couple months ago, and now we’re starting to see an increase in activity again,” said Lieutenant Matt Brady.

TPD told neighbors this is not just a neighborhood problem, but it is a city-wide issue.

“Now today in our meeting, we’re finding out, it isn’t just midvale, it’s happening everywhere in Tucson, everywhere in Phoenix and we just don’t have enough cops to deal with it,” said Lydia.

Captain Peterson said street racing and sideshows have become a phenomenon in other major cities like Phoenix and Los Angeles.

They said they’ve spoken to other police agencies to hear about what they can do to put a stop to the illegal activity.

Ideas from more speed bumps, fences and concrete islands were discussed in the meeting with TPD highlighting legal consequences and impounding vehicles.

“Impounding the vehicles, that one seems to be a big deterrent, that’s been a recent edition that I think is a big help to us,” said Lieutenant Brady.

With an ongoing police shortage, TPD said they’re working with other agencies like DPS and the Sheriff’s department to tackle the issue.

“We’re talking over 100 cars at one event,” said Lydia.

