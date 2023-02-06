Tucson Police looking into deadly shooting near Alvernon and Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nancy Fortin and John Griffin have been living at their house near Alvernon and Valencia in Tucson for almost two years.

Early Sunday morning around 3 A.M. they heard gunshots, something they wouldn’t have expected in their neighborhood. Bullets from the gun even hit their truck and the side of their house.

“I heard the gunshot, like a burrrr, like that and I said oh my God,” Fortin said.

She and her husband didn’t expect to see about 30 teenagers running for their lives.

“I just felt so bad for all those teenagers, all screaming and running down the road,” she said.

Some of them even ran to their front door, ringing their doorbell in a panic.

“There was two teenagers huddled up by our door and I opened the door and I said what the hell is going on? And they said someone is shooting at us,” Fortin recounted.

That’s when they called 911, saying it took about ten minutes for the Tucson Police Department to get there.

Meanwhile, they noticed a red car with its door open. They said the people in the car had an automatic gun.

“They had just missed that car. It took off just before they got here,” Fortin said.

They said while there are sometimes parties in the neighborhood with fireworks, this was the first one they had heard about that involved a gun.

“That’s the first gun that we’ve been around and to me it’s scary, very scary,” Fortin said.

Other neighbors said the house has a party every weekend until about 3 in the morning and they said they even hear gunshots every weekend. As for the ages of the people partying, neighbors said they mostly see teenagers around 15 to 17 years old hanging out there.

The Tucson Police Department said three teenage boys were taken to the hospital, one of them with critical injuries. The other two have serious injuries but they aren’t life threatening.

TPD said they’re still investigating this shooting and right now no one is in any danger.

TPD said there aren’t any suspects in custody yet, and Fortin and Griffin just hope they find the suspect and make that person pay the price.

They said now they don’t feel as safe living in their neighborhood and are considering moving.

“We were going to anyway, but this is going to speed it along a little bit,” Fortin said.

----