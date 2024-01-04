Tucson Police investigating shooting on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of town.
The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. at the 3700 block of South Bellingham Place.
According to TPD, one male victim was taken to the hospital but the injury "doesn't sound life-threatening."
One person has been detained.
The investigation remains ongoing.
