Tucson Police investigating shooting on Eastside

Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:29:36-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting on the east side of town.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. at the 3700 block of South Bellingham Place.

According to TPD, one male victim was taken to the hospital but the injury "doesn't sound life-threatening."

One person has been detained.

The investigation remains ongoing.

