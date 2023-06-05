Tucson Police investigating homicide near Speedway and I-10

Tucson Police detectives are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday, June 4, north of West Speedway Boulevard and east of Interstate 10.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of West Alto Place and North 15th Avenue at just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who had been shot. Despite receiving aid from officers and members of Tucson Fire, the injured male died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Rahsann Avant.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.