Tucson Mayor to deliver State of the City Address Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is expected to deliver the State of the City address and highlight the City's key initiatives and future plans.

The event is set for Thursday, December 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center. There will be live music, appetizers and cocktails.

“This year's address will focus on the progress we have made and provides a vision for moving Tucson forward as we continue to build a vibrant, sustainable future for our city and our region," said Mayor Regina Romero.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 rapid test, which will be available at the entrance, will be required to enter the event.

“We are looking forward to an event with a new format that will not only allow us to hear from Mayor Regina Romero, but to also engage with other community partners in attendance,” said Felipe Garcia. Interim President & CEO of Visit Tucson.

Mayor Romero’s State of the City Address will be streamed in partnership with the City of Tucson, Visit Tucson and Tucson Metro Chamber on their YouTube Channels and Facebook pages.

