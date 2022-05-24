Tucson police find Amanda Aul

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After missing for almost two weeks, police have found Amanda Aul.
Aul went missing Thursday, May 12.
Her family created a Facebook page in their desperation to find her. Social media posts looking for Aul soon went viral locally.
The Tucson Police Department told KGUN 9 she was found near her residence.
KGUN 9 thanks the community for keeping an eye out and helping bring Aul home safe.
RELATED: 29-year-old Amanda Aul still missing, family asking public for help
🚨UPDATE: MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT LOCATED🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 24, 2022
Officers have located Amanda Aul. She is safe and is currently being reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/mqQIoTJ8qL
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.