Tucson police find Amanda Aul

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After missing for almost two weeks, police have found Amanda Aul.

Aul went missing Thursday, May 12.

Her family created a Facebook page in their desperation to find her. Social media posts looking for Aul soon went viral locally.

The Tucson Police Department told KGUN 9 she was found near her residence.

KGUN 9 thanks the community for keeping an eye out and helping bring Aul home safe.

RELATED: 29-year-old Amanda Aul still missing, family asking public for help

🚨UPDATE: MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT LOCATED🚨



Officers have located Amanda Aul. She is safe and is currently being reunited with her family. pic.twitter.com/mqQIoTJ8qL — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 24, 2022