TUCSON, Ariz. — New overdose numbers for 2026 show Tucson continues to face challenges related to fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, while police work to address how those substances reach the community.

Tucson police detail fentanyl supply, overdose deaths and efforts to combat drug trafficking

Tucson police Officer James Horton has seen the issue evolve throughout his career, from patrols and arrests to efforts aimed at preventing overdose deaths.

“Fentanyl, early in my career, wasn't too prevalent."

Now, Horton said, fentanyl has become a widespread problem.

“It's a problem in the United States."

KGUN

Horton said many drugs enter the country through the U.S.-Mexico border, with Nogales remaining a major entry point for fentanyl.

The drug's relatively cheap production and ease of transportation contribute to its availability. Fentanyl commonly appears as small pills or in powder form, Horton said.

“Generally, what we're seeing is it's kind of the first stop as it's entering.”

Tucson is typically among the first stops before traffickers move drugs to Phoenix and other parts of the country. Interstate 19 and Interstate 10 serve as major routes connecting areas where drugs are transported and sold.

“It's a challenge that requires a multifaceted approach at the local, county, state and federal level.”

KGUN

Tucson police also use the department's VIVA program to target criminal hot spots. Those areas can show signs of drug activity, which police can use to identify suspected sellers and make arrests.

Horton said inconsistent production of illicit drugs can also contribute to overdoses.

“Due to the lack of quality control, there could be a batch out there that's stronger, or it wasn't made of the same consistency that they're used to.”

Overdose cases have increased over the years despite a decline in the number of pills seized, according to the statistics referenced by Tucson police.

Authorities found about 120 million pills in 2023, followed by about 80 million in 2024 and 40 million in 2025.

Overdose deaths in Tucson: There were 397 overdose-related deaths in 2023, 291 in 2024, 339 in 2025, and 165 from January through June 2026.



Top drugs: Adult males make up the majority of people overdosing, with fentanyl and methamphetamine the two drugs most commonly associated with overdose deaths. Why Tucson: Tucson’s proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border and the I-10 and I-19 transportation corridors make the city an established distribution point for narcotics. Fentanyl risks: Counterfeit pills and fentanyl mixed with other drugs can make it difficult for people to know what they are taking, while varying amounts of illicit fentanyl increase the risk of a fatal overdose. Law enforcement response: Police say disrupting the fentanyl supply requires a coordinated approach involving local, state and federal agencies, along with public-health, treatment and community partners.

Overdose deaths have fluctuated during that period. In 2023, Tucson recorded nearly 400 overdose deaths, although not all were caused by fentanyl. The number declined in 2024 before increasing again in 2025.

KGUN

As of June 2026, there have been 165 overdoses reported in the city.

“It's concerning to the families of those who are lost to substance-use disorder.”

Horton said residents should also know where they can find naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

Denelle Veselik

He said having access to the medication can be important because an overdose can affect someone unexpectedly.

Residents can find several resources throughout Tucson that provide access to Narcan and other substance-use resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.