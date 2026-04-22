Tucson Police Department seeks help in identifying Midtown hit-and-run suspect

Tucson Police are looking for the suspect of a hit-and-run that took place in midtown earlier this month.

According to TPD, a pedestrian was struck on North Alvernon Way, south of East Grant Road, on April 11.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition, TPD said.

The driver did not stop, TPD said, instead driving northbound on Alvernon.

TPD believes the suspect vehicle is a metallic blue Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia, model years 2001-2007.

The vehicle is expected to have visible damage to the front passenger-side headlight and may be missing the front passenger-side fog light assembly, TPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.