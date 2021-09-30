Tucson Police Chief's nomination as CBP head moving forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The head of the Tucson Police Department will soon head to Washington as his nomination to lead Customs and Border Protection moves forward.

President Biden nominated Chief Chris Magnus to lead the agency in the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year. For months, Magnus's nomination had been in limbo -- used as a bargaining chip by Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

RELATED: What impact would Magnus-led Customs and Border Protection have on business at the border

Wyden is the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees Magnus's nomination to CBP. Wyden refused to schedule a hearing on Magnus's nomination until the Department of Homeland Security began an investigation of the use of federal troops in Portland during protests in the summer of 2020.

In a news release Wednesday, Wyden announced he had spoken to DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, who gave him assurances that a review process of the incidents was underway.

RELATED: CBP candidate, TPD Chief Magnus critical of past border policies

"With Secretary Mayorkas’ responses and his commitment today to begin this review process as well as for DHS to release by the end of the week, a public version of the report on its Office of Intelligence and Analysis’ actions in Portland, the Senate Finance Committee will begin consideration of Chris Magnus to serve as CBP Commissioner," Wyden's statement says.

The Senate Finance Committee hasn't yet set a date for Magnus's hearing. After that, he'll still need to be approved by the committee and the full Senate before he can step into the new role.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

