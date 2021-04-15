What impact would Magnus-led Customs and Border Patrol have on business at the border

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Mexican nationals were spending anywhere from $8 to $9.5 million dollars a day, in Arizona."

That's just as much lost per day, according to Jaime Chamberlain's math, he's President of Chamberlain Distributing Incorporated.

"Hopefully the travel restrictions will be lifted soon."

Life over the last year, he said, has been overcoming one obstacle after another, business stunted by the pandemic and limited travel through the border.

"As of the moment, we haven't seen any real big changes at CBP."

He said the Biden Administration hasn't done much to affect a difference in the experience.

Putting Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, could impact business on the border in a good way.

"Hopefully he understands how our ports work and how important our ports are to keep them open."

Chamberlain said he hopes Magnus gets how trade works around, a dynamic he said he feels already works well with federal agencies and communities along the border.

"They understand, here in Arizona, that our success and their success is intertwined."

He said Magnus would help improve the current situation by allowing the relationship between business and the agencies continue as it has.

"They make every effort in the world to accommodate business at the speed of business."

One area Chamberlain hopes Magnus could impact immediately: hiring on more personnel to handle more trade and higher traffic.

"We felt that our ports of entry were not properly staffed for a long, long time."